F1 News: FIA President to Visit Potential Asia Races in Pursuit of Sport Expansion
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali reportedly prepares to visit Thailand and possibly other Asian nations. With there being plenty of interest in the sport across the globe, this comes as no surprise.
With the recent successful return of the Chinese Grand Prix to the F1 calendar after a five-year pause, fans would happily greet further races in Asia. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali's upcoming visit to Thailand on April 23 symbolizes a possible step in the actualization of this scenario.
The revival of the Chinese Grand Prix reflects Asia's growing interest in Formula 1, setting a precedent for hosting more Grands Prix in the region. Building on this momentum, Domenicali's itinerary includes discussions with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, exploring the prospects of introducing a Grand Prix in Thailand. Initial talks with the Thai government took place in March in France, crafting the framework for this upcoming meeting. It must be noted that there is nothing concrete at this time.
The preference for a street circuit in Thailand highlights the local desires to blend the race into the city's vibrant scape—a model seen in other global cities that successfully integrates F1 into their urban texture. Chai Watcharong, a Thai government spokesperson, emphasized this vision.
"If Formula 1 comes to Thailand, we basically want a street circuit. Preferably on Ratchadamnoen Road, near Rattanakosin Island," they said, as quoted by Thai medium Than Setthakit.
Thailand's ambition aligns with FOM's strategy to diversify the race locations by incorporating circuits that not only challenge the drivers but also engage local cultures and economies. Moreover, discussions during Domenicali's visit aren't confined to Formula 1 alone; the inclusion of Formula E into the Thai motorsport landscape is also on the agenda according to the original report, signaling a broader embrace of motorsports.
Meanwhile, interest from South Korea in reinstating its Grand Prix—previously held at the Korea International Circuit until 2013—solidifies the Asian enthusiasm for F1. The region's keenness to participate in the F1 calendar could profoundly impact the sport's global dynamic and viewership.