F1 News: FIA Reveals 'Burden' Of Andretti Signing Ex-F1 CTO
Pat Symonds, the former chief technical officer for F1, has transitioned to a new role with the aspiring Andretti Formula 1 team. The FIA's head of single-seater matter, Nikolas Tombazis, has spoken out on the ongoing effects of Symonds' exit as he played a crucial role in the relationship between the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM).
Andretti initially received the green flag from the FIA in October 2023, however, earlier this year their bid was rejected by FOM to join the F1 grid in 2025/2026. FOM stated that the American team would be reconsidered for the 2028 season when its partner, General Motors under the Cadillac branding, would provide the power unit. Despite this, Andretti continues with its bid to join Formula One as an eleventh team in 2026.
Speaking to the media, Tombazis commented, as quoted by Planet F1:
“Regarding the relationship with FOM, yes, Pat did have a very important role.
“And we were closely working on things. And I wish him luck in his new endeavours.
“Our relationship with FOM has never been stronger, and we do discuss it very closely. So, of course, it is putting a bit more of a burden on us, the FIA, but I think that’s under control.”
The discussion around F1's 2026 technical regulations, which coincided with activities leading up to the Canadian Grand Prix, underscored a significant evolution in the sport’s design and technical paradigms. These new regulations aim to create narrower, shorter car designs, reduce overall vehicle weight, and introduce active aerodynamics alongside modifications to power unit regulations.
Reflecting on the regulatory changes, Tombazis shared insights into the collaborative process and time constraints they faced:
“Is there a thing we would have done differently? I think there’s very few things in my life I would have not changed in one way or another if I had more time.
“So, yes, there are things we would have had more time to discuss. As always, you have to act against time and so on. Would it have been drastically different to where we have it? I don’t think so.
“I think we have to stress the fact that we have much bigger participation of PU manufacturers than before. And I think that’s something to be proud of. “