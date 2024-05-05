F1 News: Ford Downplays Adrian Newey Role in Red Bull - 'Every Team Has a Succession Plan'
Ford Motorsport has responded to Adrian Newey's announced departure from Red Bull Racing in early 2025, highlighting the team's robust succession plans. Mark Rushbrook, chief executive at Ford Motorsport, has made a statement, reassuring stakeholders that the focus remains squarely on the upcoming engine collaboration in 2026, despite the significant personnel change.
The future of Red Bull Racing’s engineering and design seems secure, even as news of Adrian Newey’s departure rocks the Formula 1 boat. Ford Motorsport’s chief executive, Mark Rushbrook, commented recently on the impending exit of Red Bull's top designer Newey in early 2025, who has been pivotal in the team's successes over nearly two decades.
Talking with Motorsport.com, they said:
“We have enormous respect for Adrian's career and for all the things he has achieved at various teams in Formula 1, of course especially for the past nineteen years at Red Bull Racing. We have nothing but admiration and respect for Adrian and wish him all the best for whatever he does in the future."
The executive was quick to shift focus back to the 2026 engine project, underscoring Ford's commitment regardless of the recent development.
"But our focus is and remains entirely on the engine project for 2026. That remains completely unchanged, even after the news. We are still going full throttle together.
"Without answering that question directly, I would like to say that continuity was already discussed in the very first conversations I had with Christian Horner. My question to him was: how will Red Bull remain successful in 2026 with completely new regulations?"
The potential disruption to team dynamics such an influential figure leaving could cause, was downplayed by Ford’s focus on strategic planning and internal development. Rushbrook elaborated on the necessity of having a solid succession strategy, a common practice.
Rushbrook continues: "As with any good company or any good racing team, there always has to be a solid plan for the succession of certain people. You always try to train people internally and let them grow within the organization. That is in this case would have been no different. I certainly don't mean this with any disrespect to Adrian, because he is fantastic, but every team has a succession plan."
"Ford's strategy to achieve success in motorsport is to work with the best teams in the various championships. We believe that with Red Bull we have found the best team in Formula 1. It's all about our collaboration, understanding the situation and being committed to what you need to do to ultimately be successful. Those things continue with both parties,"
Red Bull Racing and Ford appear poised for a robust partnership, anchored in innovative engineering and mutual respect. With the team's architecture for both technical leadership and innovative engineering set firmly, the future looks promising as they gear up for the 2026 regulations.