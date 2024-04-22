F1 News: Former Champion Poses Carlos Sainz Ferrari Exit Question - 'What Have We Done?'
As Carlos Sainz prepares to part ways with Ferrari, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve questions whether the team slightly regrets the decision amidst internal divisions. Sainz's next move remains uncertain.
Carlos Sainz's tenure at Ferrari reaches its conclusion at the end of the current 2024 season. The departure of the skilled Spaniard raises substantial questions about Ferrari's decisions, especially given his strong performances this year and last.
1997 Formula One Champion Jacques Villeneuve has been particularly vocal on the matter. He remarked in a recent interview with Casino Online In:
"Carlos Sainz has responded so well after basically being kicked out of Ferrari.
"We can see he is not there to play second fiddle to Leclerc. He is there to play his game and show the world what he can do. He is starting to make a difference with Leclerc."
Villeneuve highlighted Sainz's heightened market value, brought about by his consistent performances.
"He has put himself in the shop window big time. He is the only one winning races for Ferrari. His value will have really gone up over the past three years. Every time he has made a move people have said the team who have signed him are taking a risk. Every time he performs better than expected. He is certainly outperforming Leclerc.
"People are starting to realise he is a serious contender. He is very mature and dedicated, clever and works hard which is really making the difference. Talent alone is not enough."
Villeneuve also pointed out the internal conflicts within the Ferrari team, suggesting that these may have influenced Sainz’s impending departure. He continued:
"There are two camps in Ferrari. One wanted Hamilton and the other wanted to keep Leclerc. So Sainz was the sacrificial lamb. It’s ironic that Sainz will probably walk out with a better situation. You must wonder if they think, ‘what have we done?!"