F1 News: Former Champion 'Understands' Adrian Newey Red Bull Exit - 'Too Much Going On'
Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve claims Adrian Newey's impending departure from Red Bull Racing is due to excessive non-racing-related pressures. Newey is set to shift his focus to the development of Red Bull's new hypercar project before leaving the team after the first quarter of 2025.
The Formula One landscape is bracing for a significant transition as Adrian Newey prepares to leave Red Bull in early 2025. Newey is not entirely stepping away from his creative pursuits immediately but will instead direct his expertise towards the ambitious RB17 hypercar project before his exit next year.
Villeneuve points to complexities beyond the track that might have influenced such a significant decision. He commented to Crypto Casino LTD:
"It's understandable that he’s leaving Red Bull. There’s too much going on that has nothing to do with racing. It’s relentless and doesn’t want to go away. There’s someone that’s putting fuel in the fire and the fact they are winning every race is not enough. When things are good, people still find problems.
"Newey gets the right people around him. He’s a good team leader and he works well with the drivers. He’s a visionary, you can win without him so he’s not the answer to everything but it’s better to have him than not have him because he’s been the best for so many years."
This comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. A female employee of Red Bull Racing made allegations of misconduct against him earlier in the year. An independent investigation into the allegations cleared Horner, however, the complainant has now appealed the investigation and the process is still ongoing.
The vacuum Newey leaves behind is vast. Since joining Red Bull in 2006, his vision has steered the team to an enviable tally of accolades - 13 World Championships (7 Drivers’ Championships, 6 Constructors’ Championships), 118 victories, and numerous pole positions.
Villeneuve also touches on the industry's nature, highlighting its business focus and the personal motivations that drive decisions within it. He continued:
"F1 is a business. Everyone has to look after their own personal interests. First and foremost, the driver will look after his best interest. If the driver has the best interest of the team, it’s because someone down the line serves him. It is a business. Everyone makes money so people are surviving in the jungle.
"People say it’s awful of Horner but why would it be awful of him? When you’re at home, watching the TV, you’re very romantic about racing and cars but once you’re involved in the business you have to look after your own best interest. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t serve the team. Horner has been at Red Bull for a long time and has consistently been able to get results."