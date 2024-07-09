F1 News: Former Champion Warns Sergio Perez Of Replacement - 'They'll Put Someone Else In'
Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has warned Sergio Perez that Red Bull will replace him if his poor form does not improve. Perez encountered one of his toughest weekends of the season at Silverstone, where he started in the pit lane and finished P17.
During the British GP qualifying session, Perez lost control of his RB20 on the wet track, causing it to get stuck in the gravel. Last weekend's race marked the third time in the last five Grands Prix that the 34-year-old driver failed to score points.
Despite his recent two-year contract extension with Red Bull, Perez's dwindling performance has sparked rumors of his replacement. As per Sky Sports F1, the next two Grands Prix in Hungary and Belgium would play a crucial role in deciding his future with Red Bull. Speaking to Sky F1 after the British GP, Button said:
"It's a massive issue. This was just a terrible weekend. He was unlucky in some ways as well. This won't happen every weekend.
"They are on the backfoot. Perez needs to be scoring some points at least, even if he's not finishing right behind Max."
Button understands the pressure mounting on Perez but states that a change will be inevitable if his performance continues to suffer. He added:
"They can't let it go on forever. If at the next race he doesn't score points again, soon enough, they will have to get him out of the car and put someone else in.
"It's not a nice feeling for a driver. It's tough. For a driver it's horrible but for them the constructors' is important."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner emphasized on Sunday that Perez must finish within the points in each race and fulfill his role and target. He said:
“He knows it’s unsustainable to not be scoring points, we have to be scoring points in that car and he knows that.
“He knows his role and his target and so nobody is more eager than Checo to get back and find his form again.”