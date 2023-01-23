Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov has spoken out on the FIA ruling banning Russian flag from the sport when the country invaded Ukraine as part of the global effort to fight against Russia's decision.

The current ruling is that Russian driver's can compete but either under an alternative flag or neutrally. However, many teams are not wanting to have any ties to Russia. This was seen with Nikita Mazepin losing his seat with Haas at the beginning of 2022 as well as the team cutting ties with his father's company, Uralkali, who were the teams title sponsor.

Mazepin has been very outspoken about the decision, as has Petrov. During an interview with Russian newspaper Sport-Express, Petrov explained:

“Without Russia, I don’t consider a single champion or Olympic title to be valid. “We have to stop being afraid of our people and bring Russia back into world sport. For me, it’s not acceptable. I don’t understand at all this absurdity of imposing certain opinions on people.”

The Russian driver continued:

“If we talk about motorsports in general, if all the strongest drivers compete inside Russia, it will greatly increase the domestic competition and the overall level of racing. “People will try different classes, new cars will be brought, and a new audience will appear. We can use the current situation as an impetus for the development of motorsports. “We can train young people in order to direct them further. After all, isolation will not last forever. “I understand it’s difficult, but no one should give up. “I myself have wanted to race in Formula 1 all my life, so I understand young drivers very well. But they have to be patient, practice and not stop believing, so when the opportunity to come back comes, we’ll all be ready.”

Petrov was the first Russian driver to enter F1 in 2010. He has raced for Renault and Caterham.