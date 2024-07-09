F1 News: Fred Vasseur Shoots Down Questions Surrounding Lewis Hamilton
Although British GP winner Lewis Hamilton is set to replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next year, team principal Fred Vasseur has chosen to give Sainz the much-needed attention. Vasseur aims to prioritize the present, focusing on supporting and optimizing the performance of the current driver lineup.
Hamilton secured his first Grand Prix victory since 2021, marking a record-ninth win at his home race in Silverstone. For the seven-time world champion, this triumph was more than just a win; it was a powerful statement to the F1 community, affirming that he remains a formidable contender capable of winning races.
The victory was also a significant relief for Mercedes, which had endured several winless months since 2022 until George Russell's recent triumph at the Austrian Grand Prix. With back-to-back wins, this period signals a resurgence for Mercedes in the Ground Effect era of Formula 1.
Vasseur and Hamilton share a friendly relationship, so Vasseur was genuinely pleased with Hamilton's British GP victory. However, when asked by the media about Hamilton, Vasseur ensured to first give due credit to his current driver, Sainz, who secured P5. Speaking to PlanetF1.com, he said:
“First I would’ve been more happy to give the confidence to Carlos this weekend.
“We will have time to discuss this, but I’m happy for him because I think he deserved it. But we’ll have time to discuss Lewis next year, it’s not the topic of today.”
Vasseur is focused on restoring the team to its earlier form, where both drivers consistently scored points. His goal is to ensure that Ferrari's current lineup can replicate their strong performances from the beginning of the season. He added:
“We have enough discussions at the moment. We’ll welcome him later.
“Now we need to regain the same momentum from the first part of the season because we’re still second in the championship and if we can get back to scoring points with both cars, I’m sure the situation can improve.”