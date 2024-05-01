F1 News: Red Bull Confirms Adrian Newey is Leaving
Red Bull has announced that veteran designer Adrian Newey will leave the team in early 2025. Newey plans to dedicate his future efforts towards the development and finalization of the RB17 hypercar project.
The Milton Keynes outfit's long-standing technical mastermind, Adrian Newey, will part ways with the Formula 1 team after a transformative 19-year tenure that redefined the outfit as a powerhouse in the sport. The announcement made by Red Bull emphasizes Newey's shift in focus towards the RB17 hypercar, marking the end of an era of exceptional technical leadership and innovation within F1.
Since joining the team in 2006, Newey's influence has been pivotal in crafting Red Bull's identity as a dominant force on the racetrack. Under his design and technical guidance, the team secured a total of 13 World Championships, which includes seven Drivers’ Championships and six Constructors’ Championships. Additionally, his designs have led to 118 victories and over 100 pole positions, a testament to his genius in the sphere of motorsports engineering.
Newey expressed his mixed emotions about the decision, reflecting on his impactful career:
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honor to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning team.
"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the team my focus will lie there. I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication, and hard work. It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set.
"On a personal note, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya for their unwavering support during my time at Red Bull, and Christian, who has not only been my business partner but also a friend of our respective families. Also, thanks to Oliver Mintzlaff for his stewardship and Eddie Jordan, my close friend and manager."
Team Principal Christian Horner praised Newey's monumental contributions:
“All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller. His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons. His exceptional ability to conceptualize beyond F1 and bring wider inspiration to bear on the design of grand prix cars, his remarkable talent for embracing change and finding the most rewarding areas of the rules to focus on, and his relentless will to win have helped Red Bull Racing to become a greater force than I think even the late Dietrich Mateschitz might have imagined.
"More than that, the past 19 years with Adrian have been enormous fun. For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 Championships later he leaves as a true legend. He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership. The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and RB17 Track Car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us.”
Newey first made waves with Red Bull's RB3, which secured a podium in 2007, followed by consecutive successes including the pivotal RB5's first team win in 2009. Notably, Newey also contributed significantly to the development of the RB16B, which clinched a championship in 2021 under the new hybrid era. His visionary approach extended beyond the track, contributing to Red Bull's broader ventures like the Valkyrie hypercar project.