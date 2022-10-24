F1 News: George Russell never wants to "contribute to another driver having to retire"

George Russell has conceded that performed poorly in the circuit of the Americas, committing an amateur error into turn one and taking Ferrari's Carlos Sainz out of the race.

The 24-year-old has lost the consistency he was heralded for at the beginning of the season, making avoidable incidents something of a habit in recent events.

Lewis Hamilton has also outqualified Russell in every race weekend since the summer break, further highlighting his decline throughout the season.

There is no shame in losing out to Lewis Hamilton, but Russell will be looking to regain the form which impressed much of the paddock early in the year.

The Mercedes driver was open about his unsatisfactory performance in COTA, giving his thoughts post-race:

"It was a difficult afternoon for me. Very unfortunate how things unfolded at the start, as I don't want to be in a position where I contribute to another driver having to retire.

"It's probably the furthest we've been away from the midfield and the closest we've been to the front for quite a while, so a good step forward this weekend.

"The team back at the factory are doing a great job continuing to update the car.

"Trying to make it a little bit lighter and understanding what we need to work on for next year, and that's where most of our focus currently is.

"Obviously, I want to get back on the podium because the last time feels like an age ago.



"We had such a good run of form, but the last couple of races didn't go well in terms of my personal performance.

"Truly fighting for race wins is still the goal for us.