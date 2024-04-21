F1 News: George Russell on 'Interesting' Chinese GP - 'Know Where We Have Fallen Out'
George Russell recently shared his thoughts on the Chinese Grand Prix, labeling the race weekend as "interesting" and revealing key insights into Mercedes' current standing.
Following the Chinese Grand Prix, Russell took a moment to reflect on his team's performance and the broader challenges they face in the current Formula 1 season. Russell, who finished sixth in Shanghai, provided a candid assessment during his discussion with Sky Sports F1.
"I think so. This weekend we know where we have fallen out.
"The last three races we were in the battle with Fernando, Piastri as well and P6 is where we are right now."
The British driver continued:
"It was an interesting weekend, managing to have two different setups on the car between Friday and Sunday, so some info to go through."
A significant part of their strategy involves continuous improvement through data analysis. "Ultimately we need to dig into the data and keep on adding performance to the car," Russell added.
One of the weekend's challenges was trying to keep pace with the competitive Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and other leading drivers like McLaren's Lando Norris. Russell shared his perspective on this aspect, saying:
"You always hope and try your best. You're driving as fast as possible but ultimately you end up falling into car pace order. That's the case for everybody. That's F1.
"We just need to keep on working hard to try and close that gap to get more in the fight with Ferrari and Lando and try and close on the Red Bulls."