F1 News: George Russell Speaks Out After 'Gutting' British GP Retirement
George Russell, who started from pole position, was forced to retire from the British Grand Prix. The British driver's race was abruptly cut short due to critical technical failures with his vehicle.
Approximately 10 laps before his premature exit from the race, Russell began noticing alarming signs emanating from his car. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Russell commented:
"Probably about 10 laps before I had to retire. I saw temperature alarms coming up my steering wheel and some sort of water cooling failure.
"I don't really know what to say. The car was feeling so good.
"I knew it was going to be a long race. I struggled a bit around the damp patches but very gutting."
Moving forward, the focus will undoubtedly be on diagnosing what went wrong with Russell’s car and ensuring such issues can be mitigated or prevented in future races. The team reported that it is a suspected water system issue.
On the other side of the Mercedes garage, Lewis Hamilton celebrated the victory at the iconic Silverstone circuit - his first win since 2021, breaking the record for the most wins at one circuit with nine, and breaking the record as the first driver to win a race after starting more than 300.