F1Briefings

F1 News: George Russell Speaks Out After 'Gutting' British GP Retirement

George Russell expresses disappointment after retiring from the British Grand Prix due to technical issues despite starting from pole position.

Lydia Mee

Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver George Russell (GBR) salutes the crowd during the drivers parade of the Canadien Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver George Russell (GBR) salutes the crowd during the drivers parade of the Canadien Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports / David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

George Russell, who started from pole position, was forced to retire from the British Grand Prix. The British driver's race was abruptly cut short due to critical technical failures with his vehicle.

Approximately 10 laps before his premature exit from the race, Russell began noticing alarming signs emanating from his car. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Russell commented:

"Probably about 10 laps before I had to retire. I saw temperature alarms coming up my steering wheel and some sort of water cooling failure.

"I don't really know what to say. The car was feeling so good.

"I knew it was going to be a long race. I struggled a bit around the damp patches but very gutting."

Moving forward, the focus will undoubtedly be on diagnosing what went wrong with Russell’s car and ensuring such issues can be mitigated or prevented in future races. The team reported that it is a suspected water system issue.

On the other side of the Mercedes garage, Lewis Hamilton celebrated the victory at the iconic Silverstone circuit - his first win since 2021, breaking the record for the most wins at one circuit with nine, and breaking the record as the first driver to win a race after starting more than 300.

Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News