F1 News: George Russell wins the Brazil Sprint race

George Russell secured victory in the 24-lap Brazil Sprint race, demonstrating impressive pace throughout the event.

The decision from Red Bull to put Verstappen on mediums ultimately proved costly, with the Dutchman struggling with tyre degradation and performance throughout the race.

Russell and Mercedes still deserve credit, though, with the 24-year-old starting the race cleanly and making key overtakes to secure the win.

Carlos Sainz also made important progress up the field, albeit slightly delayed compared to Russell's W13.

Lewis Hamilton recovered from a poor grid start to finish in third, becoming a front-row grid slot after Sainz's 5-place grid penalty is applied.

Lando Norris executed another impressive race, bringing home two crucial points as he maximised the speed within his McLaren machine.

Kevin Magnussen did everything within his power to capitalise on his Pole Position grid slot, finishing the Sprint in eighth and earning the final point available.

Haas's battle with Alpha Tauri continues, so Magnussen's efforts - whilst not as dramatic as his qualifying heroics - are still of great importance.

Regardless, there is plenty at stake in the Sunday main race for the entire field.