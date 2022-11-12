F1 News: Guenther Steiner - 2023 Haas driver announcement "is imminent"

Skip to main content
Guenther Steiner on Haas's 2023 driver lineup.

Guenther Steiner now outlined when the long-awaited announcement on Haas's 2023 driver lineup can be expected. 

The Haas team principal will be thrilled after Friday's qualifying, with Kevin Magnussen securing the team's first Pole Position in Formula 1. 

However, the future of Magnussen's teammate - Mick Schumacher - remains the last unsolved question mark about next year's grid. 

Speaking to the media in Brazil, Steiner explained that confirmation on Schumacher's future is not far away.

However, when asked if an announcement could arrive next week, he was reluctant to make a definitive commitment:

"Hopefully. That is my objective, but I don't promise it. 

"Hopefully, next week we can announce something, whatever we are doing...

"It is, as I said, it is imminent. I'm pretty busy at the moment."

With Haas still uncertain about the correct decision to take, Mick Schumacher will have to perform in what remains of this weekend. 

This will be difficult starting from last place, but predictions of more rain suggest that opportunities could present themselves for Schumacher. 

