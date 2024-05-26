F1 News: Haas Chief Reveals Interest In Alpine Driver For 2025 Seat
Haas F1 Team's chief, Ayao Komatsu, has expressed interest in Alpine's Esteban Ocon for their 2025 lineup amidst a period of uncertainty and performance evaluations for both teams. This came moments before the Frenchman's DNF from the Monaco Grand Prix after hitting his teammate Pierre Gasly.
The 2024 Formula 1 season has been challenging for both Alpine and Haas teams, albeit in different respects. Alpine is grappling with performance issues, having only scored their first point of the season recently in Miami, which has prompted drivers like Esteban Ocon to consider opportunities elsewhere. Despite Alpine Team boss Bruno Famin's confidence in his current roster, stating, "We don't feel any pressure about the driver market because we have two good drivers. We will be happy to continue with them," the uncertainty surrounding their future remains.
Conversely, Haas has shown considerable improvement this season, despite recent setbacks such as a double disqualification in Monaco over an illegal DRS mechanism. This upswing in performance has made them an attractive option for drivers looking for new seats, including Ocon. With Nico Hulkenberg's departure to Sauber/Audi and Kevin Magnussen's uncertain future at the American team, there is at least one seat open, with Ferrari-backed Oliver Bearman currently favored to take Hulkenberg's place.
Ayao Komatsu has been proactive in his search for new talent, asserting the importance of keeping options open.
"We are talking to some drivers," Komatsu revealed to Ekstra Bladet newspaper, via Grand Prix.com. "I have no reason to close the door on anyone at this point. If someone comes to see us, has an interest in us, I will not close the door. Esteban [Ocon] is one of them, but one of many."
"Of course, sporting results are noticed by everyone. I feel grateful that some current F1 drivers are interested in our team," he commented.
For Haas, the ongoing negotiations and recruitment strategies signal a critical moment in shaping their future lineup. For Alpine, the persistent performance problems necessitate a reevaluation of their strategy, possibly influencing their driver retention and acquisition approach.