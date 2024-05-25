F1 News: Haas Drivers Disqualified From Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying
The Haas F1 team experienced a significant setback at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix when both their drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, were disqualified from the qualifying results. A technical irregularity concerning the Drag Reduction System (DRS) on their cars led to their initial starting positions being annulled.
During the scrutinizing process, Jo Bauer, the FIA Technical Delegate, identified an excessive opening in the DRS flaps on both Haas cars, which extended beyond the allowed 85mm. Bauer stated, as reported by Formula1.com:
“The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car numbers 20 [Magnussen] and 27 [Hulkenberg]. The [left-hand side] and [right-hand side] outermost area of the of the adjustable elements were exceeding the maximum allowed 85mm on both cars.
“As this is not in compliance with [Technical Regulations] Article 3.10.10 h), I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”
This breach pertained particularly to the adjustable positions of the car's rear wing element, found to be non-compliant with Article 3.10.10 h of the Technical Regulations. The root of the issue was traced back to a recent change in wing design. The Stewards noted:
“The Technical Delegate discovered on examination that the uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions exceeded the maximum allowed under Article 3.10.10.h of the Technical Regulations of 85mm.
“The team explained that this was the consequence of an inadvertent error on their part in setting the wing flap gap. The wing used was a new design that was used for the first time in Monaco.
“The old design was set to be compliant with the regulations with the largest gap measured from the centre of the wing. Under the new design, the largest gap was at the extremities of the wing but the team had not trained its mechanics to set the gap per the new design, resulting in the non-compliance.”
Despite the team's assertion that no performance advantage was gained from this technical non-compliance, the FIA stands firm on matters of regulation adherence. Both drivers will start from the back of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix tomorrow.