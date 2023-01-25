Skip to main content
date 2023-01-25

F1 News: Haas Is Final Team To Confirmed Car Reveal Date

While the car will be first seen late February during pre-season testing, this date will unveil the team's all-new livery with new title sponsor.

Haas is the final team to confirm the date for their car reveal, and it looks like we're starting early with the American team on January 31. 

In a social post from the team, they confirm that it will be launching at 14:00 GMT at the end of the month, with them now taking the first reveal away from championship contenders Red Bull. 

Being first in a long month of reveals could give away plenty of secrets, so this reveal will only unveil their new livery. Fans will be extremely interested to see how it changes after their new title sponsor, MoneyGram, has come onboard.

The new car will be revealed completely when pre-season testing starts in Bahrain on February 23-25 with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg behind the wheel. 

With financial issues after their split from sponsor Uralkali, Haas will now enjoy a year of hitting the cost cap and enjoying the fruits of their labour. The team showed immense promise during the 2022 season, and with more of America joining each race, the popularity of the team has never been higher. 

There will be very exciting things coming from this team in the near future. 

