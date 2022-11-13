Haas F1 team have hit back at McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo after the collision involving him and Kevin Magnussen during the first lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The collision is going to be investigated by race control after the race but looking at the replay footage it looks as though the blame will fall with Ricciardo.

Ricciardo nudged Magnussen at Turn 8 in an attempt to overtake him, Magnussen then span out. Ricciardo tried to go around the spinning Haas but ended up colliding with the side of it, leading to a yellow flag and both cars retiring from the race.

The Haas F1 team were quick to call out the Australian driver on Twitter, saying:

"Lap 1/71: Another clumsy move from Ricciardo takes Kevin out of the race on the opening lap. "He has suspension damage after being hit by the McLaren."

This incident brought a quick end to Magnussen's Brazilian Grand Prix which started on a high for the Danish driver after he took pole position for the sprint race during qualifying on Friday. This was Magnussen's first pole position of his career, as well as Haas' first pole position.

Fans have reacted to the moment. One fan wrote:

"Such a shame, after the incredible high of qualifying and the sterling work done in the sprint race, to end after less than a dozen corners is a travesty."

Another fan wrote:

"I feel terrible for Kevin and the team especially since you've had a fantastic weekend. gutted"

However, some fans are not happy with the way Haas have reacted to the moment, another fan commented on Twitter: