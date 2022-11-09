Skip to main content
F1 News: Haas "very optimistic" about 2023 development

Guenther Steiner is confident about Haas's 2023 prospects.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has shared his enthusiasm for Haas F1's 2023 development, providing an update on the team's progress. 

Mick Schumacher's future with Haas has dominated the headlines related to the American squad, but little has been said about their development prospects. 

After a strong start to the season, Haas's financial limitations have been exposed, only producing a single major upgrade package in the 2022 season. 

Newly announced sponsorship will give Haas F1 a significant financial boost, but there are still questions about their ability to recover lost ground against their midfield rivals.

The battle for eighth in the Constructors continues into the final rounds of the year, with Haas looking to fend off AlphaTauri and secure the financial benefits of finishing higher in the standings. 

Speaking ahead of the Brazilian GP, Guenther Steiner has explained the team's current focus:

"Everyone in our team is working flat out on 2023 now. Development is going to plan - I don't know if others are on plan or even better than planned. 

"But we'll only find out during testing. Last year, we started a little bit late because Simone Resta, our Technical Director, had to put a team together in January, which took a couple of months. 

"In the end, we produced something that was a lot better than before. And I think the trend will continue. 

"I'm very optimistic that we'll have a good car for next year."

These quotes are undoubtedly encouraging for Haas as the team looks to establish itself after a couple of seasons shrouded in controversy and poor performance. 

A realistic aim for Haas would be to start the 2023 season in a similar form that it began in 2022, recovering the pace which saw them surprise much of the field and fight at the front of the midfield. 

