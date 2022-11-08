F1 News: Helmut Marko discusses the drivers to watch from Red Bull's academy

Helmut Marko has explained that Red Bull's Academy failed to reach expectations in 2022, although he maintains that several academy drivers have immense potential.

Red Bull has become renowned for its relentless junior programme, showing no hesitation in promoting drivers from Formula 2 directly to Formula 1 and the AlphaTauri squad.

Yuki Tsunoda is the most recent Red Bull academy graduate to earn an F1 promotion, demonstrating blistering pace in Formula 2 and finishing third in the series as a rookie - within touching distance of the Championship.

Regardless, Tsunoda's performances were indicative of F1-calibre talent, and Red Bull rewarded this speed with an immediate promotion to AlphaTauri.

So there can be no doubting Red Bull's willingness to give young drivers an opportunity if they achieve the necessary results.

Considering the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen were both in the academy before reaching F1 glory, it is unsurprising that Red Bull continues to invest in the future.

With that said, Red Bull's academy drivers in Formula 2 failed to perform at the required level this season.

Felipe Drugovich (in his third year of Formula 2) has dominated the series, with none of Red Bull's juniors in the top three of the standings ahead of the final round.

Ayumu Iwasa has shown glimpses of potential this year, especially considering this is his first year in the series.

Unfortunately for Red Bull, the likes of Liam Lawson and Jehan Daruvala were expected to deliver more in F2, given their experience and were not granted a chance at AlphaTauri.

Red Bull's decision to sign Nyck de Vries reflects their dissatisfaction with their current options, but this does not mean opportunities will not present themselves in 2023.

Speaking with AMuS, Marko outlined some of the drivers who will stay in the academy moving forward:

"Hadjar drives in Formula 2. Crawford is still there, Iwasa too.

"We have a couple of new drivers, but we'll be announcing them later.

"Lawson was very quick in his F1 test. He will be driving in Japan next year and will be one of our reserve drivers for Formula 1."

So whilst none of Red Bull's juniors earned an F1 promotion last year, perhaps it is unreasonable to expect the academy to promote F1 talent every year.

Tsunoda and De Vries will have something to prove next year, so there is every possibility that Red Bull will promote some youngsters next season.