Skip to main content
F1 News: Helmut Marko teases potential Red Bull role for Sebastian Vettel

F1 News: Helmut Marko teases potential Red Bull role for Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel could make a return to Red Bull.

Sebastian Vettel could make a return to Red Bull.

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has revealed Sebastian Vettel's interest in taking a senior management position at the team, although it is too soon to enter concrete talks. 

Vettel's F1 exit leaves a significant hole to fill in the paddock, so it is unsurprising that fans and team personnel alike are looking for ways to keep him involved. 

Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel were once the most formidable sport in Formula 1, with the German driver enjoying four World Championships at the Austrian team. 

It is this undeniable link between Vettel and Red Bull that provides such a strong foundation for the 35-year-old to enter talks about a potential management role. 

Helmut Marko, as quoted by Sky Sports, has spoken about the possibility of Vettel joining Red Bull in some capacity moving forward:

"He will always be a part of our history. We even named a building after him.

SI202211191785_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He's always been obsessed with data, and he will always be a huge part of what we've done and who we are. 

"It is not impossible that he will come back for a top management position. 

"We had a conversation, and if he could get a top management position, that would appeal to him.

"That became clear during the conversation. He would certainly have the potential and personality for it. But for now, we'll let him plant a few trees."

Vettel's commitment to environmental sustainability and other philanthropic endeavours would suggest that an immediate return to the F1 paddock is unlikely.

The four-time Champion is likely to prioritise time with family in this new chapter of his life and career. 

After all, it would be somewhat counterproductive to retire from Formula 1 but still travel to every race in an increasingly intense schedule. 

With that said, in the medium and long term, it seems plausible that Vettel will find his way back to Formula 1.

SI202211191786_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko teases potential Red Bull role for Sebastian Vettel

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
landoooooooooooo
News

F1 News: McLaren team principal expects "difficult start" to 2023 season

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
schumacher haas
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher believes he can become F1 Champion "at the right time, in the right car"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Aston Martin garage
News

F1 News: Aston Martin sets ambition to find "a better path" than Mercedes and Red Bull

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
alex palouu
News

F1 News: McLaren CEO Zak Brown declares Palou and O'Ward as drivers with "F1 potential"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211191617_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda expected to take another step forward in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI201709280125_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel reveals driver with most "raw speed" he faced in Formula 1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202205290893_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen - "F1 cars are not designed to drive on a street track"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang