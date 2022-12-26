F1 News: Helmut Marko teases potential Red Bull role for Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has revealed Sebastian Vettel's interest in taking a senior management position at the team, although it is too soon to enter concrete talks.

Vettel's F1 exit leaves a significant hole to fill in the paddock, so it is unsurprising that fans and team personnel alike are looking for ways to keep him involved.

Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel were once the most formidable sport in Formula 1, with the German driver enjoying four World Championships at the Austrian team.

It is this undeniable link between Vettel and Red Bull that provides such a strong foundation for the 35-year-old to enter talks about a potential management role.

Helmut Marko, as quoted by Sky Sports, has spoken about the possibility of Vettel joining Red Bull in some capacity moving forward:

"He will always be a part of our history. We even named a building after him.

"He's always been obsessed with data, and he will always be a huge part of what we've done and who we are.

"It is not impossible that he will come back for a top management position.

"We had a conversation, and if he could get a top management position, that would appeal to him.

"That became clear during the conversation. He would certainly have the potential and personality for it. But for now, we'll let him plant a few trees."

Vettel's commitment to environmental sustainability and other philanthropic endeavours would suggest that an immediate return to the F1 paddock is unlikely.

The four-time Champion is likely to prioritise time with family in this new chapter of his life and career.

After all, it would be somewhat counterproductive to retire from Formula 1 but still travel to every race in an increasingly intense schedule.

With that said, in the medium and long term, it seems plausible that Vettel will find his way back to Formula 1.