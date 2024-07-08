F1 News: Jeremy Clarkson Accurately Predicted Lewis Hamilton's British GP Win
Presenter of the automotive series The Grand Tour, and former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson accurately predicted Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix victory before the race began. The 64-year-old automotive guru claimed on Instagram by just looking at the weather, that he would put his money either on the seven-time world champion, or Fernando Alonso.
Clarkson, who is also a farmer, has a well-established connection with the Alpine F1 team, whose headquarters are conveniently located near his Diddly Squat Farm. His proximity to the team allows him to maintain a close relationship, often leading to his direct and candid observations on Formula 1, which have become something of a hallmark.
Whether discussing the technicalities of the cars or the personalities of the drivers, Clarkson’s insights are always delivered with the same straightforward honesty that has endeared him to fans of both motorsport and his television work.
While attending Alpine's hospitality at Silverstone, Clarkson was approached by an interviewer seeking his expert opinion on the upcoming race. True to his meticulous nature, Clarkson opted to do his homework rather than make hasty predictions. He pulled up the weather app connected to his 'weather station' at Diddly Squat Farm, ensuring he had the most accurate and up-to-date information before sharing his insights on the British GP.
After reviewing the weather conditions, Clarkson concluded it would be a wet race. Based on this, he confidently placed his bets on either Hamilton or Alonso 'because they're the old boys.' As a longtime ardent F1 fan, Clarkson has followed Alonso's career since his debut in 2001 and Hamilton's since his 2007 entry into the sport. His deep-rooted knowledge and years of observation give weight to his predictions, making his insights particularly valued by fans and pundits alike.
Clarkson confidently asserted that the 'old boys' excel in wet conditions due to their extensive Formula 1 experience amassed over many years. He concluded his verdict by stating, 'Old boys do well in the wet,' emphasizing his belief in the seasoned skills of veterans like Hamilton and Alonso.
As it turned out, the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone was a thrilling event marked by changing weather conditions. Hamilton secured a record-breaking ninth victory at his home Grand Prix. He was closely followed by Max Verstappen, who finished just 1.465 seconds behind, and Lando Norris, who secured third place, 7.547 seconds adrift of Hamilton.