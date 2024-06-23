F1Briefings

F1 News: Jos Verstappen Involved In Big Crash While Son Challenges Lando Norris

Former F1 driver Jos Verstappen crashed during the Ypres Rally, while his son Max Verstappen competed fiercely against Lando Norris in Spain.

Alex Harrington

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Jos Verstappen walk in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 29, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Jos Verstappen walk in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 29, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. / Clive Mason/Getty Images

Jos Verstappen's rally participation took a harsh turn after initial difficulties with a puncture impeded his pace. The challenges intensified when he subsequently collided with a tree, leading to considerable damage to the front end of his vehicle. This unfortunate incident forced him to retire early from the race, marking a disappointing day for the veteran racer.

Jos has a noteworthy background in motorsports, primarily known in the Formula 1 world before moving to train his son, Max, who has risen to fame as a three-time world champion. After stepping down from a coaching role, Jos redirected his focus to his own racing career, with a particular interest in rallying. His involvement in various rally competitions has seen him clinch victories, highlighting his adaptability and skill in diverse racing disciplines.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen continues to make waves in the Formula 1 circuit, demonstrating tenacity and skill as he went head-to-head with Lando Norris.

