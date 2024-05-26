F1 News: Kevin Magnussen Defends Position in Huge Monaco GP Crash - 'I Got Squeezed'
During the start of the Monaco Grand Prix, Kevin Magnussen found himself embroiled in a serious crash involving Red Bull's Sergio Perez, causing significant interruptions to the race. The incident drew various reactions from the motorsport community regarding the decisions made by the drivers at the tight and challenging street circuit.
Describing the moments leading up to the crash, Magnussen stated that he believed he was rightfully positioned alongside Perez. According to Magnussen, as the track continued to bend, he was squeezed against the wall by Perez, leading to their collision. He commented to Sky Sports F1:
"From my point of view, I had a good part of my front on Perez's rear and when he went to the wall I got pushed to the wall and made contact with him.
"I trusted he was going to leave space for me since I was there. It's not a corner where you're braking into it, it's a bend on the straight so you have to have a car otherwise you leave the other guy no option.
"From my point of view, I was there and I got squeezed to the wall."
The responses to the incident were mixed, with commentators weighing in on the aggressive racing style and decision-making. Veteran commentator Martin Brundle described the event as "a monster of an accident," suggesting that Magnussen should have withdrawn to avoid the collision:
"It was unnecessary from Kevin Magnussen to keep his car there. There was a moment when K-Mag should have abandoned that.
"It was not worth the risk up there. You are fighting at the back against a Red Bull when you are not anywhere near alongside."
After an investigation into the incident, the Race Stewards confirmed that there would be no further action.