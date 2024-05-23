F1 News: Lance Stroll Addresses Aston Martin Exit Questions - 'Where My Head's At'
Amid speculations about his future with Aston Martin, Lance Stroll has openly discussed his position and commitment to the British team which his father owns.
Aston Martin recently announced Fernando Alonso's contract extension, however, questions about Stroll's future with the team have been consistently raised as his contract length is unknown. The Canadian driver addressed the speculation head-on during the Drivers Press Conference ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. He commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"It's amazing to see how far we've come as a team the last five years. I think we've grown so much as a team since we were in pink colours. We have a very exciting wind tunnel that's being built. We have an incredible facility that's now in Silverstone that we moved into last year.
"There's a lot of pieces of this puzzle that are really coming together, that have been coming together over the last few years. Along with the talented people that have been in Silverstone for many years, a lot of new talented people have joined and are joining, which makes this project very exciting. So in my mind, definitely. I'm here for the future. That's where my head's at."
Stroll continued:
"I'm the most competitive person I know. I'm someone that I like to see myself do super well and perform super well. It feels good even if times are tough. Last weekend, to just pick up a couple points was nice. I still enjoy that. I'm the first person that's hard on myself on a day when things don't go well. I'm still as excited and happy as ever when I have a great day, since the last seven, eight years that I've been in Formula One.
"Last year we started the season really strong and that was a very big step forward for us. We had a bit of a dip and this year has been a little bit more challenging, but I still see a lot of positivity and excitement in Silverstone, which makes me positive and excited."