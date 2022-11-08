F1 News: Lance Stroll excited to work with "really talented" Alonso

Lance Stroll looks forward to racing alongside Fernando Alonso next season as Aston Martin continues its quest to climb the field.

The Silverstone-based team started the season in appalling fashion, significantly off the pace in the opening three rounds and struggling for performance.

After introducing its 'b-spec' car in Spain, the team found some valuable performance and has steadily improved its AMR22 throughout the year.

Aston Martin is still far from its ultimate ambition of fighting at the front, but its current trajectory provides some hope that there is potential to fight closer to the front.

Leading the midfield has been outlined as the team's objective for 2023, with the arrival of Fernando Alonso providing an added boost for the team - albeit with high expectations.

Lance Stroll - via speedcafe - discussed his expectations for next season:

"I think we're in a rebuilding phase... There's a lot of talented people that are joining the team.

"That process takes a little bit of time. I'm definitely confident looking at the future."

Focusing more specifically on Fernando Alonso's arrival, the Canadian explained that he is hopeful of learning from a driver with such experience.

Some have speculated that Stroll could be blown away by the sheer speed and relentlessness of Alonso, but the 24-year-old is unphased about the challenge facing him next season:

"I think it's really exciting. He's obviously a really talented driver, has a lot of experience.