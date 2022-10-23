F1 News: Lance Stroll - I gave Alonso "plenty of room" in American GP incident

The incident between Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso was one of the highlights of the American GP, with Alonso sent flying after making contact with the AMR22.

Alonso produced another epic drive to recover from the incident and climb from last place into an astonishing P7, once again demonstrating that he is one of F1's greatest.

Lance Stroll made a last-minute move to the left as Alonso pulled alongside to overtake, with the Canadian's poor judgement causing the quite scary collision for the Double World Champion.

However, speaking post-race, Lance Stroll thinks that he left Alonso enough room:

"I looked at it [the incident]. I think it's just a shame. We were having a great race. Yeah, I mean, I left him plenty of room on the left.

"It was a big difference in speed, I was kind of judging where he was behind me, and I moved based on where I thought he was behind me.

"He got really close to me, and we just made contact. So frustrating."

Stroll and Alonso will work together at Aston Martin next season, so this incident is certainly a sub-optimal experience for both drivers to experience.

Regardless, Alonso again demonstrated his legendary reflexes and car control, keeping his car out of the barriers despite flying through the air at extraordinary speed.

Aston Martin will be frustrated with Lance Stroll's error, considering that significant points were thrown away at a weekend when the team had very strong pace.