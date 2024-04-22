F1 News: Lando Norris Invited to Red Bull Seat - 'I Told Him to Come to Us'
Red Bull Racing's advisor Helmut Marko has openly expressed interest in McLaren driver Lando Norris, hinting at a potential seat with the team. Despite Norris's existing contract with McLaren until 2026, Marko's comments have fueled speculation about his F1 future, albeit while taking it with a pinch of salt.
The consultant to the Milton Keynes team has piqued our interest after openly inviting McLaren's Lando Norris to join Red Bull Racing, aiming to bolster their driver lineup and give the British driver the win he's been yearning for throughout his career. Marko's remarks came amid Norris's impressive performance at the Chinese Grand Prix, where the Papaya driver secured a commendable second place, further cementing his status as one of the sport's rising stars.
"Hе is yоung аnd certainly in оur fосus," Marko stated to Servus TV, acknowledging the potential that Norris has demonstrated consistently over his recent seasons. The former driver did not shy away from joking about the possibility of Norris achieving quicker success under Red Bull's banner. "His father always jokes that Lando will only take his first Grand Prix victory when Мax [Verstappen] retires. I told him to come to us, then it will certainly go faster," Marko added.
This open invitation has stirred conversations regarding driver movements and the future compositions of top F1 teams. However, it's important to note that Norris is committed to McLaren until the end of 2026, a fact that Marko himself acknowledges. “Norris has a contract until 2026, so he is nоt an оptiоn in the shоrt term, just like Oscar Piastri. But both drivers are certainly interesting for us in the future," he commented.
While Red Bull leads the charge with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, the potential inclusion of Norris post-2026 offers an intriguing glimpse into the team's long-term strategic vision. Perez's consistent performances this season have likely solidified his position, but the allure of integrating a young talent like Norris into their lineup could be a way of optimising their pairing for the beginning of the new season. It's fair to say that Perez hasn't done a perfect job, albeit a job better than last season so far. Norris and Verstappen also share a strong friendship, which would only work in their favor.
Norris's performance at the Chinese Grand Prix was not just a personal victory but also a strategic triumph for McLaren. Team Principal Andrea Stella expressed his satisfaction with the team's unexpectedly strong showing.
"We сame here thinking this was a damage limitation event but actually it's been a competitive event," Stella remarked. "Clearly we have to fine-tune our understanding but F1 often surprises you because it's sensitive to so many parameters. Good result, good surprise, really happy for the men and women at McLaren. Great effort." Stella added.