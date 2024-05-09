F1 News: Lando Norris' Maiden Win Results In Staggering US TV Record
Lando Norris’ victory in Miami overtook previous US TV records for Formula 1 viewership, marking an unprecedented moment for the sport in America. His triumph ended Max Verstappen's noted dominance at US races, drawing a record 3.1 million viewers.
The 2024 Miami Grand Prix not only celebrated Lando Norris' first win but also set a new benchmark for Formula 1 viewership in the United States. The race was watched by an average of 3.1 million viewers, establishing it as the most-watched Formula 1 race in U.S. television history. This milestone proves the expanding American interest in the sport, significantly fueled by the influence of media and the expansion of the F1 calendar in the States.
Historically, Max Verstappen had been the dominant champion at U.S. circuits, maintaining an impressive winning streak since 2019. Norris’ victory in Miami, therefore, not only broke Verstappen’s streak but also injected fresh excitement into the sport.
The emergence of Formula 1's popularity in the U.S. is largely attributed to the Netflix documentary series "Drive to Survive." The series has played a pivotal role in transforming the sport from a niche European spectacle to a mainstream entertainment powerhouse in North America. It has not only broadened the sport’s fanbase but also deepened the viewers' understanding and engagement with the intricate dynamics of Formula 1.
Further amplifying this growth is the strategic addition of iconic American tracks to the racing calendar. With the Miami GP inaugurated in 2022 followed by the inclusion of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, Formula 1 now touts an impressive lineup of three American circuits, including the established United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
The 2024 Miami GP itself also hosted the second Sprint Race of the season, providing more excitement for fans with just one practice session. The Grand Prix was also one of the more thrilling fans have seen this year with great on-track battles, drivers pushing to the limits - sometimes resulting in penalties - a safety car, and various tire strategies.