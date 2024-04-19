F1 News: Lando Norris Reflects On 'Surprise' Chinese Sprint Pole Position - 'Have To Risk A Lot'
Lando Norris has reflected on clinching a 'surprising' pole position in the Sprint Qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit, triumphing in variable conditions.
The Belgian-British driver secured pole position for the Sprint Race, doing so under the fluctuating and challenging weather conditions in Shanghai. The Sprint Qualifying session, marked by intermittent rain, set the stage for a competitive and unpredictable weekend.
Reflecting on his performance, Lando Norris shared his feelings in a post-qualifying interview:
"I'm extremely happy. Big thanks to the whole team. It was tricky. You are always nervous going into a Qualifying like this, especially when you almost know it's going to rain.
"The conditions, you just have to risk a lot and push to build tyre temperature.
"I was quick but just kept catching the Ferraris, so had to keep backing off so I didn't do the first two laps well but I did a good final one.
"I'm happy. Sad it's not for a proper Qualifying, but it's good enough."
Speaking about the challenging conditions, the McLaren driver continued:
"You only have three laps. The first two I aborted and the last lap was all or nothing. But it was getting wetter and wetter, so the conditions on the final two laps were a lot worse than the second lap at least, so I made a few mistakes and started to aquaplane quite a bit.
"But it's good fun and it gets your heart going. To end up on top was a nice surprise and it's a good position for tomorrow."
The Sprint Qualifying session was not without its incidents; Charles Leclerc experienced a heart-stopping moment when he aquaplaned at Turn 9, though he managed to regain control and return to the pits. Max Verstappen also struggled with grip, leading to several deleted lap times. The final moments of the session were fraught with tension, as times were deleted and then reinstated, ultimately confirming Norris’ pole position amid a flurry of last-minute changes.
As the Sprint Race approaches, all eyes will be on Norris to see if he can convert his pole into a victory.