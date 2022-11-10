F1 News: Lando Norris sits out Thursday Media duties with "suspected foot poisoning"

Lando Norris will rest in his hotel and miss Thursday's media duties, with McLaren suspecting food poisoning as the potential cause.

Norris has battled illness already this season, struggling visibly with his health ahead of the Spanish GP before being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

This did not prevent the 22-year-old from putting together an impressive performance in his MCL36 machine, bringing home crucial points for the British squad.

Regardless, this development will be worth monitoring, as McLaren provided information on his current state:

This weekend's Sprint Race weekend will present a greater challenge for Norris, who will be forced to adapt quickly given that qualifying is to be held on Friday.

McLaren expects the Briton to recover in time for tomorrow, so there is optimism that Norris's weekend should not be too severely impacted.

The paddock will hope that Norris can recover quickly from his ill health - as a gruelling and intense season comes to an end.