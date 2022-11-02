F1 News: Las Vegas GP ticket prices sky-rocket

The Las Vegas GP will be one of the new additions to the 2023 calendar, featuring as one of the last races of the schedule.

Formula 1's popularity has grown significantly in the States, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali looking to expand the calendar to become even more international.

However, one of the concerns about the F1 calendar expanding into Las Vegas was the projected ticket prices, which were anticipated as being unattainable for the vast majority of fans.

According to thedrive.com, the cheapest Las Vegas tickets will cost cpst $500 for a three-day pass provided with a general admission ticket.

This price only increases to a significant $2,5000 for those wishing to watch the Grand Prix from the grandstand, which only highlights the demand for tickets to Formula 1.

Considering the 2023 Las Vegas GP will take place at the end of the season - prior to the finale in Abu Dhabi - there will be immense pressure for the event to deliver an exciting race.

The excitement and anticipation for Las Vegas are already there, so it is now a question of whether the racing and competition on track will match the significant prices to attend the Grand Prix.