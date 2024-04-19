F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Angry - 'Continue to Write Bullsh*t, Talk Badly About It'
Lewis Hamilton has expressed frustration over ongoing criticism of his career decisions ahead of his 2025 move to Ferrari and departure from Mercedes. As Hamilton approaches his 40s, he remains defiant and optimistic, ready to challenge the conventions of age in Formula 1 alongside such drivers as Fernando Alonso, the oldest on the grid.
Lewis Hamilton, a veteran force in Formula 1, is no stranger to the highs and lows of the racing world. As he gears up for his final season with Mercedes ahead of a significant switch to Ferrari in 2025, the 7-time champion has not only had to navigate the complexities of a shifting career but also manage a barrage of criticisms regarding his choices. Yet, the seasoned driver displays a confident front, unswayed by the negative feedback he's being hit with.
"Well, I don't think I need to claim my decision, I think I know what's right for me. And that hasn't changed from the moment I made the decision. I'm convinced of what I chose," Hamilton declared ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.
"There hasn't been a moment in which I've questioned it and I don't let other people's comments influence me. Even today there are people who continue to write bullsh*t, talk badly about it. And it will continue for the rest of the year." Hamilton's commitment to his path seems unshakeable as he further remarked:
"And I will have to do what I have done in the past. Only you can know what is right for you. And it will be an exciting time for me."
Amidst this pivotal career transition, Hamilton has also been contemplative about his age and the longevity of his racing career. At an age where many might consider retirement, Hamilton feels revitalized and capable of competing at the highest levels.
"I never thought I'd run until I was 40," he admitted. "I'm pretty sure I said I wouldn't run until I was 40, but I think it's such a crazy journey in life, you know, like I don't feel like I'm almost 40, I feel like still very young," he explained.
Comparing his physical condition to that of his younger Mercedes teammate, George Russell, Hamilton noted:
"And I think he [George Russell] has more physical problems than me today. I know he's spending more time with physiotherapy. But, yeah, overall I feel good. I think it's really positive."
The presence of older drivers like Fernando Alonso on the grid serves as a bolstering factor for Hamilton. He admires his former rival not only for his skill but also as a direct challenge to the notion that age significantly hinders performance in such a demanding sport.
"First of all because it means I'm not the oldest driver. That's the best aspect. But also because Fernando is one of the best drivers we've had in this sport," Hamilton expressed. With a nod to the achievements of his fellow older competitor, he added, "So we will continue to be here, we will continue to have the results that he had, and this shows that it was possible. And it shows the new era of athletes, what the human body can do and continue to do if you cultivate it."