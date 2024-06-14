F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Answers Questions On Ferrari Full Black Livery
As Lewis Hamilton prepares to transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari in the 2025 season, a wave of speculation regarding potential changes at Ferrari, notably the adoption of a black livery, has been put to rest by the seven-time champion himself.
Since his debut in 2007 with a Mercedes-powered McLaren, Hamilton has won seven World Championships, six with Mercedes and one with McLaren. His tenure has been marked not just by victories on the track but also his staunch advocacy for diversity and anti-racism. This advocacy was visually represented when Mercedes adopted a black livery starting in the F1 2020 season to champion messages against racism—a significant departure from their traditional silver.
The rumor mill had churned out speculations that Hamilton might spearhead a similar aesthetic revolution at Ferrari, encouraging a swap from their iconic scarlet red to black. However, during a press conference at the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton addressed these speculations head-on, stating, as quoted by PlanetF1:
“I haven’t driven a black car for a while, so I probably won’t be pushing for that too early on, but no.
“We’ve definitely spoken about impact work and John and the team have a lot of philanthropy work that they do, so we’ll be working very closely with Mission 44 and with the impact stuff that they’re doing.
“I think within the sport, we have to continue to do more, but more outside we’ll be doing quite a bit together, so that’s really exciting.”
This focus on philanthropic and diversity initiatives aligns with Hamilton's career-long commitment to social issues, suggesting his time at Ferrari will continue to prioritize substantial community and societal contributions, rather than mere cosmetic changes.