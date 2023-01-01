Skip to main content

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton can lead Mercedes into title contention, says Helmut Marko

Marko is aware of Hamilton's threat.

Lewis Hamilton will be an integral part of the 2023 Mercedes resurgence, says Helmut Marko, who anticipated the Silver Arrows to become a great threat this year. 

Mercedes failed to consistently fight for victories with the W13, being forced to settle for third in the standings and claiming just one victory throughout the season. 

For a team renowned for its dominance and excellence in F1 - especially after the heartbreak of the 2021 finale in Abu Dhabi - Mercedes were left frustrated at their inability to launch a title bid. 

Red Bull quickly recovered from a difficult start and addressed the reliability issues plaguing the RB18 before securing a sequence of crucial wins. 

The Austrian squad delivered a series of crushing blows to Ferrari before the halfway stage in the season, as Red Bull demonstrated greater efficiency and competence. 

Speaking in an interview with SPORT BILD, Helmut Marko admits that Hamilton and Mercedes could be a significant threat:

"Ferrari is strong, but Mercedes will be stronger as a whole. Especially with a driver like Lewis Hamilton.

M316995 (1)

"He's still a top driver. Although Ferrari also has a very good driver in Leclerc, he still makes mistakes. 

"Mercedes fought their way to us over the year. Although they are not yet at eye level, they will have more time in the wind tunnel to develop the car. 

"But I'm not too worried. We are on the right track for 2023, and with Max, we have the best driver in the field."

Marko's comments showcase a confidence in Red Bull and Verstappen, whilst acknowledging the threat Mercedes continues to pose moving into 2023. 

Most teams would be satisfied with a race victory accompanied by numerous podiums, but this is not the case for the Silver Arrows. 

After spending several years collecting Championships with relative ease, Mercedes is now hungry to reassert itself at the front.

M316575
