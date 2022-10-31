F1 News: Lewis Hamilton confident Mercedes know "where we need to improve" for 2023

Despite a generally tricky season, Lewis Hamilton is confident that Mercedes can address their weaknesses and make the improvements to fight for wins next season.

Lewis Hamilton's W13 ultimately lacked the pace to defeat Max Verstappen in Mexico City, but the Silver Arrows will be pleased that their performance in race-trim puts them within touching distance of Red Bull.

Mercedes has been close to victory on multiple occasions this year, with Hamilton demonstrating phenomenal pace in races such as the Hungarian and Dutch GP.

A race win has still eluded Hamilton this season, but the unpredictable nature of the W13 from early in the season seems to have been addressed relatively successfully.

To some degree, Hamilton's improved form could also be attributed to no longer being forced to experiment with set-up - as he was made to do early in the season.

Regardless, the pace Mercedes demonstrated in Mexico is another encouraging step in the team's progression as they set their sights on 2023.

Speaking after the chequered flag in Mexico, Hamilton offered his thoughts:

"When I was on the medium tyre, there wasn't really any degradation when they pulled me in.

"So I think, ultimately, we should have been on the soft. It's something I had asked and questioned.

"I thought maybe one of the two Mercedes should have a soft to be able to attack. So when both Red Bulls and everyone behind took their tyres off, I thought - shoot.

"Nonetheless, to be this close, to have two seconds, I'm so proud and so grateful to the team.

"I think the race pace was generally quite good it was just; we were offset on tyres most of the time.

"There are so many positives. The upgrade, really, really worked in the last race.