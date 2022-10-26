It's only been a day since we found out that Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has started his own production company, Dawn Apollo Films. And now thanks to Motorsport.com, the 7-time world champion has discussed the upcoming film with high hopes, describing it as being the "best racing movie that’s ever existed".

So where do these high hopes stem from? Well, the people behind the film have lots to offer and a long list of achievements, beginning with Tim Took, CEO of Apple, who has invested in the movie with it to be released eventually to Apple TV. He was laughed at for waving the flag at the Austin Grand Prix, but he'll bring a wealth of resources to the production of the film.

From Top Gun success Hamilton is also joined by Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, and screenwriter Ehren Kruger, which explains Hamilton's rumoured connection to Top Gun Maverick that was released earlier this year. To top it off, Brad Pitt, who also showed his face at the Austin Grand Prix, is heading the film playing an old F1 driver who decides to help out an up and comer.

Motorsport.com was able to talk to Hamilton about the upcoming film, in which he had plenty to divulge:

“I mean, what we’ve able to so far put together team-wise is pretty incredible. “I’ve got Tim Cook here this weekend, which is such an honour to have him with us, him and his team have been so supportive, with supporting my documentary, and also green lighting this movie. “And then having Brad, a legend, and you’ve got Jerry, who really is an incredible legend, he did Top Gun the original. And Joe is such a huge talent as a director. “I have such high hopes for it. I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans.”

F1Briefings reported that on the Thursday of the race, the Brit was joined by the management behind the film as well as Mercedes team principle Toto Wolff and the driver's parents. The following Friday, the team updated the other team principals on the project, who later revealed that they're feeling very positive about the project and the effect it will have on F1 as a sport.

”I think that we don’t have to consider the position of every single team in this kind of project,” Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur expained to Motorsport.com. “For me, it could be a mega step forward for F1 in general. As Netflix did a couple of years ago that for sure then it’s relative to the team, you speak about one team, or you have footage about one team. “But overall, I think that it’s good for F1 and it’s a mega project, and we will all support the project for sure."

Haas chief Gunther Steiner was interested to explore the technology used to make the upcoming film, as well as previously Top Gun Maverick.

“I was particularly impressed by the technology they showed us. “They used it to do Maverick, I didn’t know that this existed, so I think they are the best out there at the moment to do something like this. “As Fred said, it’s the best for F1. It’s very good, doing things like this with this calibre of people, and I think there’s no negatives, there’s just positives. So I think it’s fantastic.”

