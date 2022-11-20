Skip to main content
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton hopes 2022 struggles can inspire "many more championships"

Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes can progress in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton's final race of the season was very underwhelming, which quite fittingly summarised a difficult season for the 7-time Champion and Mercedes.

After a fantastic race for the Silver Arrows in Brazil, Mercedes significantly lacked the pace to compete with Red Bull for victory in Yas Marina.

The W13 has proven consistently inconsistent throughout the season, often fluctuating from its ideal operating window - especially in qualifying sessions. 

Still, despite a poor end to the season, Hamilton believes that Mercedes can use 2022 as a foundation to build upon in upcoming seasons.

Speaking to the media after his DNF in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton reviewed his afternoon:

"Ultimately, I think we started with a car that we didn't want, and we finished with a car that we didn't want, but we were basically stuck with it. 

"We kept trundling way, kept working away at improving it, but I think the fundamental shave still been there until the end, as you saw this weekend. 

"It's been more of a team building exercise this year, and I'm very, very proud of everybody...

"Whilst we're not celebrating a World Championship, we'll be celebrating them still for their hard work and efforts. 

"I hope that the struggles this year really provide us with the tools and the strength to fight for many more championships moving forward...

"I think right now I just, I'm not looking forward to another year or anything like that. 

"I'm looking forward to putting my energy now into my family."

While Hamilton is evidently pleased his 2022 campaign is over, his post-Abu Dhabi quotes demonstrate his willingness to continue in F1. 

Hamilton has already indicated that he will sign a multi-year deal with Mercedes this winter, extending his current contract that expires at the end of next season. 

Mercedes failed to fight for the Championship this year, but the Silver Arrows will work diligently to recover lost ground over the summer.

M327620 (2)
