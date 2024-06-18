F1 News: Lewis Hamilton's Formula One Movie Release Date - Confirmed
The upcoming Formula One movie, which Lewis Hamilton is executive producer for and it anticipated to star in alongside Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, is slated for an international premiere on June 25, 2025, by Warner Bros. Pictures, and hitting North American theaters two days later.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the Apple Original Films production has already started generating excitement, thanks to its collaboration with Formula 1 and the seven-time champion. The alliances formed with all 10 F1 teams, drivers, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), and race promoters are poised to ensure unprecedented authenticity. Filming kicked off in 2023 and has taken crews to live Grand Prix events, including the 2024 British Grand Prix.
In this Hollywood production, Brad Pitt stars as a former Formula 1 driver who stages a dramatic return to the grid. Joining him is Damson Idris, portraying a budding racer who Pitt takes under his wing. Together, they navigate the challenges and rivalries inherent to the cutthroat competitive landscape of Formula 1, racing for a fictional team named APXGP.
The currently unnamed film, although dubbed as Apex, features a stellar supporting cast including Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.
Moreover, race enthusiasts can look forward to an enhanced cinematic experience as the movie will be released in IMAX theaters.
The production has been without its challenges, however, as the film faced delays with the industry strikes last year. Speaking to the media during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Hamilton commented, as quoted by Autosport:
“If there wasn't a strike we would be filming one of the really cool scenes here this weekend.
“But we'll continue on filming next year so you'll see them around more.
“We've already got great footage with the demo drivers, who have done a great job, as all the [F1] drivers got to see in Austin [2023].
“We'll keep pushing along. It's still going to be great, might cost a little bit more but I'm really confident in what Jerry is going to produce.”