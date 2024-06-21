F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Speaks Out After Email Leak Alleges Mercedes 'Sabotage'
In the wake of a controversial email leak that emerged just after the Canadian Grand Prix on June 10, Mercedes is at the center of a troubling accusation. The email, sent to key members of the F1 community including journalists, alleges deliberate sabotage within the Mercedes team aimed at undermining Lewis Hamilton's performance. The seven-time champion has now addressed the allegations against the Brackley-based squad.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, the British driver explained:
"They know we have been a strong team and worked hard together. It is easy to get emotional. I only commented on the last race about my performance. We need support, not negativity.
"Of course, things can always be done better within the team and that comes through conversations and communication. That is something we are consistently working on. We all want to finish on a high and I feel we owe that to our long-term relationship."
The leaked email accused certain members of the Mercedes team of intentionally compromising Hamilton’s race car, tire strategy, and mental wellness. It stated, as quoted by Daily Mail:
"Some of us in the team are unhappy about the systematic sabotaging of Lewis, his car, his tyre strategy, his race strategy and his mental health.
"Lewis is excluded and some underhanded (sic) things are going on that people need to be aware of.
"Ask the questions and the truth will out. It is all in the data and is recorded. With the exception of Bono [Peter Bonnington, Hamilton's race engineer] and those of us who love Lewis, others are on a dangerous course that could ultimately be life-threatening to Lewis, other drivers, even the public. A cold tyre strategy is a death warrant."