Lewis Hamilton has announced that he is focussing his energy on landing an 8th world championship as he reveals he's not wanting to retire from F1.

The 2021 F1 season ended controversially as Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the win at Abu Dhabi, ripping the record-breaking 8th championship from Hamilton's grasp. And since then, Mercedes hasn't brought enough performance to 2022 to fight for the title. But despite plenty of rumours, Hamilton isn't thinking of leaving the sport as he outlines the focus and determination he has:

“I am not in a relationship, I don’t have kids, my car is my baby,” Hamilton said according to the Independent. “If we'd have a year like last year and we were competing at the front all year, who knows where I would be? "Each year you have to ask yourself if you're willing to give as much if not more than you did when you first started. Are you willing to give up all your time to prepare and train and work with the team and deliver? "If there's ever a moment that I'm arriving and I'm just coasting along, then that's when I don't belong here, and don't deserve the position here, and that's when I should stop. “I question myself as to whether I'm able to do that and whether I want to do that, and the answer is yes. "We obviously have a championship that we need to get back, and I love the mission and that challenge with my team.”

Hamilton, as always, is embracing the silver lining of his Silver Arrow team not having the performance this year. And is maintaining that this fight for the win will make it even more sweet.