F1 News: Martin Brundle Opposes Potential Rule Change - 'Not Lucky Dip Where Everyone Wins a Prize'
Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle has openly criticized the proposed changes to Formula 1's points distribution system. His remarks highlight concern that the sport might become too lenient, awarding points to a wider range of finishers.
As the F1 Commission prepares for a pivotal meeting in Geneva next week, the motorsport world debates the potential modifications to the points distribution system for race finishers. The suggested changes are designed to extend points to the top 12 finishers, a shift from the current top 10 system, in a bid to foster tighter competition and aid midfield teams like Alpine, Williams, and Sauber.
While widening the points net promises to level the playing field and enhance the competitiveness across the grid, not everyone sees the proposed rule change in a positive light. Martin Brundle, a well-respected voice in the sport, expressed significant reservations regarding the adjustment. He commented:
"Formula One world championship points must be hard won and treasured. Valued. Not some kind of lucky dip where everyone wins a prize."
The current points system awards the top 10 finishers, with the leader taking away a significant 25 points and the 10th place just a single point. Under the new proposal, the 8th to 12th places will see adjustments and additions, purportedly to motivate teams consistently finishing outside the top spots by offering them a tangible reward.
Additionally, the fastest lap bonus point, currently available only if the driver finishes within the top 10, could see an expansion, available to anyone in the top 12.
As the meeting in Geneva approaches, stakeholders from across the sport are preparing to weigh in on these proposed changes, which could be implemented as early as the 2025 season.