F1 News: Mattia Binotto resigns as Ferrari team principal

Mattia Binotto has resigned from his role as Ferrari team principal, marking the end of 28 years at the Scuderia.

Reports have circulated for several weeks about Binotto's fate at the Scuderia, with most outlets suggesting that his time as Ferrari boss was over.

These concerns have been confirmed today, with Ferrari announcing Binotto's departure.

After a bitterly disappointing - and often embarrassing - 2022 campaign, mounting pressure on the Italian squad was inevitable.

The relationship between Ferrari executive John Elkann and Mattia Binotto has never been especially positive, so the team's struggles this year were almost guaranteed to increase tensions.

A replacement for Binotto is yet to be identified, although a new team principal is expected to be announced before the new year.

Binotto has said the following about the end of his time with Ferrari:

"With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari.

"I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I'm sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future.

"I think it is right to take this step at this time, as hard as this decision has been for me.