F1 News: Mattia Binotto expected to resign from role as Ferrari team principal

Ferrari's Mattia Binotto is expected to resign from his role as team principal following a lack of confidence from Ferrari's executive John Elkann.

Rumours have circulated about Mattia Binotto's position at Ferrari for several weeks, with reports from Italian media suggesting his days at the team were numbered.

This speculation is unsurprising considering Ferrari's difficult season, which has involved a series of humiliating strategic and operational mistakes.

Despite Mattia Binotto's efforts to deflect from the team's shortcomings, it would be inaccurate to describe the Scuderia's 2022 campaign as anything other than a failure.

Ferrari's executive - John Elkann - has stated publicly that he wants the team to win championships before 2026, a seemingly conservative deadline.

However, it seems reasonable to deduce that internally the expectations are far more aggressive.

Perhaps more importantly, there have been reports of a lack of trust in Binotto from before the start of this season.

Elkann reportedly refused Binotto's request for Jean Todt to make a return to the Italian squad, with the Ferrari executive apparently unconvinced of Binotto's leadership.

Whilst none of this is official, it provides important context for the recent reports emerging from Italian media.

Corriere.it provides the latest information regarding the possibility of Binotto's departure from his role as team principal, which could come within a matter of days.

It would be wise to approach this development with some caution, given that Ferrari denied similar rumours on social media only a few weeks ago.

Still, it seems evident that there is uncertainty and friction within the Ferrari camp and its leadership circles ahead of 2023.

Frederic Vasseur is again mentioned as the candidate most likely to join Ferrari in Binotto's absence, although others have been mentioned as contenders.

Regardless, it seems inevitable that something has to give at Ferrari - though it remains unclear how quickly the situation at Maranello will unravel.