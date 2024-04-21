F1 News: Max Verstappen Celebrates Chinese Grand Prix Success - 'We Survived'
Max Verstappen triumphed at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking his first victory at the Shanghai International Circuit which last featured on the calendar in 2019. The race was punctuated by strategic pit stops, a series of accidents, and a strong performance from the reigning champion.
After a five-year hiatus, Formula 1 returned to the Shanghai International Circuit, where Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen clinched a compelling victory in an eventful Chinese Grand Prix. Verstappen's performance was dominant from the outset, maintaining his pole position and eventually crossing the finish line first, solidifying his lead in the championship standings.
The race commenced with Verstappen swiftly taking the lead, while his teammate, Sergio Perez, struggled at Turn 1, losing second place to Fernando Alonso. This set the tone for a gripping battle throughout the field. Perez, however, reclaimed his position by Lap 5, overtaking Alonso in a skillful maneuver at Turn 6. Meanwhile, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton vented his frustration over the radio about the poor balance of his struggling W15.
Verstappen, unphased by the tumult behind him, described his race car's performance enthusiastically post-victory.
"It felt amazing," Verstappen remarked. "The whole weekend we were incredibly quick. Just enjoyable to drive on every compound.
"We survived the restarts well and the car was basically on rails and I could do whatever I wanted with it.
"Those kind of weekends are amazing to feel and to achieve what we did this weekend is fantastic."
The event was not without its share of drama. On Lap 7, Lando Norris of McLaren took advantage of the unfolding events to slide past Alonso, capturing third place, a position he held until the end, behind Verstappen and Norris. Meanwhile, a pit stop error for AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly resulted in a loose rear tire, momentarily jeopardizing the safety of his pit crew. Fortunately, the mechanic involved was reported to be unharmed.
Further disruptions included a second Safety Car period, necessitated by ongoing track clearances and additional incidents. Amidst the chaos, Ricciardo was forced to retire due to damage from the collision, and Stroll received a penalty for his involvement in the incidents.