F1 News: Max Verstappen claims Pole Position for the Mexican GP

Another strong display from Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen put together another strong lap to secure Pole Position for Red Bull at the Mexican GP in a session where several teams fought at the front. 

Mercedes again emerged as a threat in the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton within touching distance of the Dutchman throughout qualifying. 

Considering the consistently strong pace of the Silver Arrows in race-trim, the German squad will be looking to be aggressive to assert themselves early in Sunday's race. 

Speaking of being assertive in the early stages of the race, it seems unlikely the Ferrari duo will be of any threat in the Mexican GP. 

Neither Ferrari qualified in the front two rows of the grid. Engine issues persisted for Leclerc throughout qualifying, whilst Carlos Sainz struggled to string a lap together in an uncharacteristically unstable F1-75. 

Valtteri Bottas was quite easily the highlight from Mexico qualifying, breezing through the first two elimination sessions and putting himself at the front of the midfield by earning a P6 starting slot. 

Alpine will hope that Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon can climb up the field tomorrow after a relatively uninspiring qualifying for the French squad. 

Norris in 8th and Ricciardo in 11th sandwich the two A522 machines as the battle for fourth in the constructors' standings continues. 

SI202210290756_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
