F1 News: Max Verstappen Claims Red Bull 'Still Have Work to Do' Ahead of Miami Qualifying
Despite securing a victory in the Miami Sprint, Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team believe improvements are necessary. The Dutch driver admitted the car was not perfect and anticipated adjustments before the main race.
Following a spirited performance in the Miami Sprint, Max Verstappen expressed both satisfaction with his win and a cautious outlook on the performance of his RB20, indicating it was not up to its full potential yet. The current world champion who started from pole managed to fend off a challenge from Charles Leclerc, holding his lead early on and ultimately claiming a valuable victory. However, the triumph didn't mask the potential issues looming for the team.
Speaking in his post-race interview, Verstappen explained:
"My engagement wasn’t good at the start so I had to squeeze him [Charles Leclerc] a bit. Luckily everything worked out in turn 1. Then we had the Safety Car to calm things down a little bit, but after that, steadily we could increase the gap a little bit, but it wasn’t entirely perfect. So we still have a bit of work to do.
"At least now with the new format we can still finetune the car a little bit, so we hopefully we can improve it a little bit for later in qualifying and especially for tomorrow in the race.
"But a win is good. I’m happy with that and it gives us a good few points to look at to improve on."
The Formula One paddock now has just under three hours to get ready for Qualifying for the Grand Prix tomorrow.