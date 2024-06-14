F1 News: Max Verstappen Confirms New Contract Offers Outside Of Red Bull
Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has recently expressed his burgeoning interest in entering the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours, suggesting a potential dual participation with his F1 obligations. The Red Bull driver, who has dominated the F1 circuits with his aggressive driving style, is eyeing the unique challenges and thrills that the Le Mans Hypercar category offers.
Verstappen revealed he has been approached by several teams from the World Endurance Championship, hinting at a possible shift in his racing career post-F1. He explained during an interview with Autosport:
"Of course, you get contacted by certain people, but it has to come at the right time and in the right way.
"I don't want to rush into a decision either. With those new cars, I think it will take at least another one or two years before it's all better understood because at the end of the day, it is still a Balance of Performance story and that makes it difficult."
The notion of managing a Le Mans entry alongside a full F1 season isn't new but is fraught with logistical challenges. The Dutch driver articulated his conditions for considering such an endeavor during the F1 season. He continued:
"That depends fully on the preparation, whether it can be done in a good way or not.
"That's a bit the same as what I usually do on the simulator. I obviously wouldn't have driven that sim race during the Imola weekend if I couldn't prepare properly for it, but this time I could and therefore it was possible.
"Of course, you can't run Le Mans and Formula One in one weekend, but if it can be combined in a good way, then I think it can be done during the F1 season."
However, Verstappen's transition to Le Mans is not without reservations, particularly concerning the BoP regulations and the physical demands of the race. He voiced particular concerns about the weight discrepancies among drivers, which could pose a significant disadvantage in endurance racing.
"It's too early for me to enter because of the new regulations as well, I think they need to sort out the BOP a little bit better between the cars.
"It's a bit hit-and-miss here and there, I find. Plus, for me, also the driver weight, I feel like there needs to be a limit on that, because I might rock up at 80 kilos with kit, but there is also a driver that can be 50 or 60.
"When you go to Le Mans, you have no chance - that already is a couple of tenths a lap. It's pretty incredible, the difference.
"So they need to sort that out. There needs to be an average or minimum weight that you need to comply to. But for sure in the future, I would like to race. Yeah, it's an incredible event."