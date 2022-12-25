F1 News: Max Verstappen - "F1 cars are not designed to drive on a street track"

Max Verstappen admits that he does not enjoy racing at street tracks in Formula 1, explaining how they are not fundamentally designed for F1 cars.

The number of street circuits in Formula 1 have increased in recent seasons, with the additions of Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas to the calendar serving as clear examples.

As Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media look to expand the variety of host venues in F1, there is a growing willingness to compete in city circuits.

Many of these are inhrenelty street circuits, which has sparked debate surrounding the value they bring to F1 and the overall quality of racing.

Monaco, for example, is often criticised for its lack of overtaking opportunities and processional races.

As a counterargument, the historic and uniquely challenging nature of the circuit is often given as a justification for its place on the schedule.

Speaking in 'Viaplay: F1 Talks', Verstappen has offered his thoughts on the value of street venues in Formula 1:

"I think we're getting more and more street circuits, which I don't enjoy in a Formula 1 car.

"A Formula 1 car is not designed to drive on a street track. A Formula 1 car comes alive in proper high-speed corners.

"I understand a few street circuits a year - it's exciting - blah blah blah, and it's good. But not too many.

"It's better to have the old-school tracks - like Suzuka as well. A qualifying lap around there is so much more fun than a random street circuit."

Verstappen's analysis seems a fair balance between advocating for the historical value of street venues (such as Monaco) whilst also outlining their limitations.

In any case, Formula 1 has already signed long-term agreements with Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas - committing these circuits to the calendar for the long term.

Time will tell how successful these street circuits will prove themselves with modern F1 cars.