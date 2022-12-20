Skip to main content

F1 News: Max Verstappen Hates Electric Cars According to Girlfriend Kelly Piquet

The gear heads will be pleased!

F1 champion Max Verstappen has risen to fame quickly as his domination of the sport continues, and because of this, his girlfriend Kelly Piquet has followed. 

In a recent interview with Vogue Netherlands, the daughter of racing driver Nelson Piquet talked about her relationship with the Red Bull driver, admitting that Max has a serious hatred for one type of car. 

"If Max [Verstappen] would say to me: I want to buy you a car, I would say: an electric one, please. He would die if I say that, die!” [translated via Google]

This will please plenty of gear heads as they fight against the move towards an all-electric future. And it's completely understandably that Max would feel the same way with him making a good living from driving gas-powered cars, albeit with hybrid power. 

F1's current objective is to eventually use sustainable fuels in the near future, which may well trickle down to road cars. 

It's safe to say that Kelly and Max are stronger than ever, with her supporting the racing driver from the side of the track at the majority of his races as he took home his second championship win. 

